Konferencja

i

Autor: Materiały prasowe

Zapowiedź eventu

Konferencja dla innowatorów

Agnieszka Grotek
Agnieszka Grotek
2023-10-23 10:41

26 - 27 października 2023 roku w Warszawie odbędą się konferencje "I love Marketing" (26 października) oraz "I love AI" (27 października), które to są częścią dużej konferencji "I love Marketing&Technology". Event odbędzie się stacjonarnie w Multikinie Złote Tarasy i będzie skupiał się na marketingu oraz AI. Konferencja będzie wydarzeniem międzynarodowym, a do uczestnictwa zaproszono zagraniczne prelegentki i prelegentów. W sumie podczas wydarzenia wystąpi 24 ekspertów, praktyków i innowatorów.

Najnowsze z działu
Renowacja budynków pozwoliłaby Polsce zaoszczędzić 66 mld euro na rachunkach za energię

Rachunki za energię

Renowacja budynków pozwoliłaby Polsce zaoszczędzić 66 mld euro na rachunkach za energię

Takiej dostawy w Polsce jeszcze nie było! Pyszne.pl testuje kosmiczny e-rower

Food delivery

Takiej dostawy w Polsce jeszcze nie było! Pyszne.pl testuje kosmiczny e-rower
Ponad 5000 zewnętrznych automatów paczkowych Infinity

DPD Polska i SwipBox

Ponad 5000 zewnętrznych automatów paczkowych Infinity
Kolejna nowość od onesano. EstraSOS – wegańskie sosy do dań i sałatek

Dietetyka

Kolejna nowość od onesano. EstraSOS – wegańskie sosy do dań i sałatek

Hilton ujawnia plany dotyczące pierwszego w Polsce hotelu Canopy by Hilton

BIznes

Hilton ujawnia plany dotyczące pierwszego w Polsce hotelu Canopy by Hilton

Zapowiedź konferencji

Uczestnicy konferencji poznają najnowsze narzędzia, trendy i innowacje w świecie marketingu! Odkryją, jak wykorzystać moc sztucznej inteligencji oraz jak wdrożyć AI w swoim biznesie. Organizatorzy zaprosili do udziału w tym wydarzeniu wielu cenionych i znanych ekspertów. Listę prezentujemy poniżej.

Prelegenci I love marketing (international):

  • Jack Vincent, Founder – SCORE Selling Method, JackVincent.com: Storify Your Pitch – Make It A Thriller
  • Zack Deris, Founder & CEO, ZDTS: Leveraging LinkedIn to build community
  • Stefan Tompson, How to Build a Media Company With No Money, No Journalists and No Original Content in Just Ten Steps
  • Christian A. Dumais, Founder | Editor, CADumais: Writing Wrongs: Bad Storytelling, Poor Copyediting, and Other Mistakes Companies Make
  • Lohi Omo-Ezomo, Snr. Manager of Marketing & Strategic BD, Comtrade 360: Storytelling for Revenue Growth
  • Piotr Bucki, Trainer, Bucki Pro: It’s time to talk about time
  • Syed Asad Hussain, VP of Sales and Success, Hubstaff: Do you scale? It’s harder in SaaS
  • Robert Craven, Managing Partner, GYDA: Better than the Rest – what the average agencies do, and what do the best do differently
  • Katie Stoddart, Founder, The Focus Bee: Marketing’s Magic Formula: Innovation and Beyond
  • Andrus Albi, Sales Practitioner and Certified Sales & Leadership Coach, Southwestern Consulting: Lessons learned from teaching quarter of million salespeople
  • Guy Lvovski, Marketing Director, iCanvas: Stop Wasted Ad Spend & Raise Profits with Incrementality Tests
  • Mick Griffin, Chief Growth Officer, Traffit: Screw your analytics. Building brand today equals revenue tomorrow

Prelegenci I love AI (international):

  • Dixon Jones, CEO, Inlinks Optimization LTD: Fun with AI Content in Google and on the web
  • Maria Sibirtseva, Head of Content Marketing, Depositphotos: Deconstructing content creation: How to leverage human creativity and AI technology for better results
  • Martin MacDonald, CEO, MOG Media Inc.: Stories from the trenches AI built content for SEO since 2012
  • Bohumil Pokstefl, CEO, Newsletter Pilot: Are content marketers going to lose their job to AI? How to use AI to your advantage?
  • Abby Hehemann, Director of Product Marketing, GetResponse: Finding the Balance: Embracing AI for Efficient & Human Marketing
  • Paweł Tkaczyk, Brand Strategist, MIDEA: The Day The Machines Lie To Us
  • Inez Okulska, Head of Linguistic Engineering & Text Analysis, NASK: AI of the Tiger: 5 Rules to Survive in the Automation Jungle
  • Bartek Pucek, CEO, co-founder, Forward Operators: Is AI coming after you?
  • Judith Lewis, Founder, Decabbit Consultancy: …and then I died. The ups and downs of AI and what we can learn from its mistakes
  • Kate Levchuk, FUTURIST, KateGoesTech: AI 2045: The Visions of Our Future
  • Konstantin Yevishkin, Founder & CEO, Content Loop: Squeeze Your Expertise
  • Michał Sadowski, CEO & Head of Product, Brand24: The Power of AI: Driving $6M in Sales and Attracting Thousands of Customers from 159 Countries.

QUIZ PRL. Te rasy psów królowały w PRL-u. Czy rozpoznasz swojego ulubionego psiaka?

Pytanie 1 z 12
Ten piękny długowłosy pies o czułym sercu to:
Te rasy psów królowały w PRL-u
Pieniądze to nie wszystko - Leszek Balcerowicz
Nasi Partnerzy polecają
Mało pokarmu w piersiach? Łatwo i szybko możesz wesprzeć laktację

Materiał Partnerski

Mało pokarmu w piersiach? Łatwo i szybko możesz wesprzeć laktację

Tekst sponsorowany

Nowe inwestycje w polską energetykę!

Materiał Partnerski

Nowe inwestycje w polską energetykę!

Materiał sponsorowany

KONFERENCJA
Więcej z działu - Firma
Konferencja dla innowatorów

Zapowiedź eventu

Konferencja dla innowatorów
Renowacja budynków to gigantyczna oszczędność!

Rachunki za energię

Renowacja budynków to gigantyczna oszczędność!
Tego jeszcze nie było! Pyszne.pl testuje e-rower

Food delivery

Tego jeszcze nie było! Pyszne.pl testuje e-rower
Ponad 5000 automatów paczkowych Infinity

DPD Polska i SwipBox

Ponad 5000 automatów paczkowych Infinity
Kolejna nowość od onesano. EstraSOS

Dietetyka

Kolejna nowość od onesano. EstraSOS
Canopy by Hilton wkrótce w Polsce

BIznes

Canopy by Hilton wkrótce w Polsce
Marka Hisense oficjalnym sponsorem PSG

Sponsoring

Marka Hisense oficjalnym sponsorem PSG
Co Polacy myślą o restauracjach typu quick service?

Restauracje

Co Polacy myślą o restauracjach typu quick service?
Najnowsze
Konferencja dla innowatorów

Zapowiedź eventu

Konferencja dla innowatorów
Koniec Dewajtis. Będzie 2 sezon? Fani już pytają o kontynuację!

Dewajtis

Koniec Dewajtis. Będzie 2 sezon? Fani już pytają o kontynuację!
Idealny tusz do rzęs na jesień! Podkreśl swoje spojrzenia i nadaj rzęsom spektakularnej długości i objętości

Strefa beauty

Idealny tusz do rzęs na jesień! Podkreśl swoje spojrzenia i nadaj rzęsom spektakular…
Zbigniew Boniek nie mógł się powstrzymać. Musiał zareagować na wyczyn Polaka, z niczym się nie krył

Wymowny wpis

Zbigniew Boniek nie mógł się powstrzymać. Musiał zareagować na wyczyn Polaka, z nicz…
35
22. Poznań Maraton za nami. Tysiące biegaczy na ulicach Poznania [GALERIA]

Biegacze opanowali miasto

22. Poznań Maraton za nami. Tysiące biegaczy na ulicach Poznania [GALERIA]
Kuria wydała komunikat ws. kard. Grzegorza Rysia! W tle dziwne wpisy Tymochowicza. Ucięto wszelkie spekulacje Obrzydliwą prowokacja

O co chodzi?

Kuria wydała komunikat ws. kard. Grzegorza Rysia! W tle dziwne wpisy Tymochowicza. U…
18
Daniel Martyniuk już wziął ślub! Wypłynęły zdjęcia z Bali, matka nic nie wiedziała! Bajkowa sceneria

Zobacz galerię

Daniel Martyniuk już wziął ślub! Wypłynęły zdjęcia z Bali, matka nic nie wiedziała! …
10
M jak miłość, odcinek 1755: Basia stanie w obronie złodzieja z Grabiny! Tylko Artur pozna przerażającą prawdę o nowym chłopaku - ZDJĘCIA

M jak miłość

M jak miłość, odcinek 1755: Basia stanie w obronie złodzieja z Grabiny! Tylko Artur …
Koszmar na torach pod Włocławkiem! Kobieta zginęła pod kołami pociągu

potworna śmierć

Koszmar na torach pod Włocławkiem! Kobieta zginęła pod kołami pociągu
Andrzej i Gienek w teledysku disco polo. Kowboje z Plutycz. Pierwyj sort czy żenada? Burza w komentarzach

Rolnik idzie w disco polo

Andrzej i Gienek w teledysku disco polo. "Kowboje z Plutycz". Pierwyj sort czy żenad…
Co z nowym premierem? Współpracownik Dudy ujawnia kulisy

Zaskoczenie?

Co z nowym premierem? Współpracownik Dudy ujawnia kulisy
Polskie marki kosmetyczne wymiatają! Ten balsam do ciała do ponadczasowy hit

Strefa beauty

Polskie marki kosmetyczne wymiatają! Ten balsam do ciała do ponadczasowy hit
Wielokrotny mistrz olimpijski zaatakowany przez psy w trakcie treningu. O wszystkim opowiedział telewizji

Uwaga, gryzę

Wielokrotny mistrz olimpijski zaatakowany przez psy w trakcie treningu. O wszystkim …
Zakonnica jeździła po mieście i straszyła dzieci przed Halloween. Opowiadała o nim, jakby się tam wychowała

Co myślicie?

Zakonnica jeździła po mieście i straszyła dzieci przed Halloween. "Opowiadała o nim,…
Marcin Najman wypalił po zadymie Labrygi i Załęckiego. Tak bolesnej szpili się nie spodziewaliśmy, zaskakująca myśl

Mocne stanowisko

Marcin Najman wypalił po zadymie Labrygi i Załęckiego. Tak bolesnej szpili się nie s…
Agata Duda pokochała ten kolor. Odejmuje lat i dodaje świeżości. Ostatnio wciąż nosi takie ubrania

TYLKO POPATRZ

Agata Duda pokochała ten kolor. Odejmuje lat i dodaje świeżości. Ostatnio wciąż nos…
Polacy mają dość Kaczyńskiego?! Sondaż nie kłamie

Szok

Polacy mają dość Kaczyńskiego?! Sondaż nie kłamie
52-latek wjechał pod rozpędzonego hyundaia. Groźny wypadek pod Trzebnicą

Poważne utrudnienia

52-latek wjechał pod rozpędzonego hyundaia. Groźny wypadek pod Trzebnicą
Andrzej Duda okrutnie obraził słynną pisarkę! Grochola w szoku. Żądam przeprosin!

Nie do wiary

Andrzej Duda okrutnie obraził słynną pisarkę! Grochola w szoku. "Żądam przeprosin!"
29
Tak bawili się kibice na meczu Lech - ŁKS [ZDJĘCIA]

Piłkarze nie zawiedli!

Tak bawili się kibice na meczu Lech - ŁKS [ZDJĘCIA]