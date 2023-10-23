Zapowiedź konferencji
Uczestnicy konferencji poznają najnowsze narzędzia, trendy i innowacje w świecie marketingu! Odkryją, jak wykorzystać moc sztucznej inteligencji oraz jak wdrożyć AI w swoim biznesie. Organizatorzy zaprosili do udziału w tym wydarzeniu wielu cenionych i znanych ekspertów. Listę prezentujemy poniżej.
Prelegenci I love marketing (international):
- Jack Vincent, Founder – SCORE Selling Method, JackVincent.com: Storify Your Pitch – Make It A Thriller
- Zack Deris, Founder & CEO, ZDTS: Leveraging LinkedIn to build community
- Stefan Tompson, How to Build a Media Company With No Money, No Journalists and No Original Content in Just Ten Steps
- Christian A. Dumais, Founder | Editor, CADumais: Writing Wrongs: Bad Storytelling, Poor Copyediting, and Other Mistakes Companies Make
- Lohi Omo-Ezomo, Snr. Manager of Marketing & Strategic BD, Comtrade 360: Storytelling for Revenue Growth
- Piotr Bucki, Trainer, Bucki Pro: It’s time to talk about time
- Syed Asad Hussain, VP of Sales and Success, Hubstaff: Do you scale? It’s harder in SaaS
- Robert Craven, Managing Partner, GYDA: Better than the Rest – what the average agencies do, and what do the best do differently
- Katie Stoddart, Founder, The Focus Bee: Marketing’s Magic Formula: Innovation and Beyond
- Andrus Albi, Sales Practitioner and Certified Sales & Leadership Coach, Southwestern Consulting: Lessons learned from teaching quarter of million salespeople
- Guy Lvovski, Marketing Director, iCanvas: Stop Wasted Ad Spend & Raise Profits with Incrementality Tests
- Mick Griffin, Chief Growth Officer, Traffit: Screw your analytics. Building brand today equals revenue tomorrow
Prelegenci I love AI (international):
- Dixon Jones, CEO, Inlinks Optimization LTD: Fun with AI Content in Google and on the web
- Maria Sibirtseva, Head of Content Marketing, Depositphotos: Deconstructing content creation: How to leverage human creativity and AI technology for better results
- Martin MacDonald, CEO, MOG Media Inc.: Stories from the trenches AI built content for SEO since 2012
- Bohumil Pokstefl, CEO, Newsletter Pilot: Are content marketers going to lose their job to AI? How to use AI to your advantage?
- Abby Hehemann, Director of Product Marketing, GetResponse: Finding the Balance: Embracing AI for Efficient & Human Marketing
- Paweł Tkaczyk, Brand Strategist, MIDEA: The Day The Machines Lie To Us
- Inez Okulska, Head of Linguistic Engineering & Text Analysis, NASK: AI of the Tiger: 5 Rules to Survive in the Automation Jungle
- Bartek Pucek, CEO, co-founder, Forward Operators: Is AI coming after you?
- Judith Lewis, Founder, Decabbit Consultancy: …and then I died. The ups and downs of AI and what we can learn from its mistakes
- Kate Levchuk, FUTURIST, KateGoesTech: AI 2045: The Visions of Our Future
- Konstantin Yevishkin, Founder & CEO, Content Loop: Squeeze Your Expertise
- Michał Sadowski, CEO & Head of Product, Brand24: The Power of AI: Driving $6M in Sales and Attracting Thousands of Customers from 159 Countries.